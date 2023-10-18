Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. North Savo
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in North Savo, Finland

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Tervo, Finland
Cottage 5 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tervo, Finland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
Floor 1/2
A holiday home in Tervo at the mouth of Äyskoski, suitable for year-round use, near Hotel & …
€249,000
1 room Cottage with fridge, with stove, with needs repair in Suonenjoki, Finland
1 room Cottage with fridge, with stove, with needs repair
Suonenjoki, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
Holiday apartment 57sqm² with a southwest-facing beach and wonderful lake views in Iisvesi. …
€108,000

Properties features in North Savo, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir