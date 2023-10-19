Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in North Karelia, Finland

Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nurmes, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nurmes, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 2
House Heidi is a modern style Finnish log cabinclose to Holiday Club Bomba which is furnishe…
€189,000
Cottage in Ilomantsi, Finland
Cottage
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Cottage in Juuka, Finland
Cottage
Juuka, Finland
Price on request
3 room cottage in good condition, with forest view in Outokumpu, Finland
3 room cottage in good condition, with forest view
Outokumpu, Finland
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€69,000

