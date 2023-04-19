Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Nokia, Finland

1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Nokia, Finland
2 room apartment
Nokia, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 214,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
