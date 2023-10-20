Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Muurame
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Muurame, Finland

1 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with needs repair in Muurame, Finland
1 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with needs repair
Muurame, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€57,000
