Residential properties for sale in Miehikkaelae, Finland

2 properties total found
House in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Vanuska, Finland
House in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Vanuska, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
€72,500
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
2 room house with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Vanuska, Finland
2 room house with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Vanuska, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
€99,000
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Mir