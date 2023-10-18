Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Masku, Finland

5 room house with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Masku, Finland
5 room house with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Masku, Finland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Floor 1/2
€225,000
