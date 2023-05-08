Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. South-Western Finland
  5. Turun seutukunta
  6. Masku
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Masku, Finland

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage in Masku, Finland
1 room Cottage
Masku, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 49,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir