Finland
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Finland
New houses in Finland
All new buildings in Finland
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Finland
Residential
Apartment in Finland
House in Finland
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Finland
Luxury Properties in Finland
Find an Agent in Finland
Real estate agencies in Finland
Agents in Finland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Finland
Restaurant
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Finland
Find an Agent in Finland
Real estate agencies in Finland
Agents in Finland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Finland
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Finland
Mainland Finland
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Mainland Finland, Finland
Joensuun seutukunta
23
Pieksaemaeen seutukunta
9
Ylae-Savon seutukunta
9
Kuopio sub-region
8
Mikkelin seutukunta
6
Jyväskylä sub-region
5
Kouvolan seutukunta
5
Pielisen Karjalan seutukunta
5
Tampereen seutukunta
5
Varkauden seutukunta
5
Pieksaemaeki
4
Imatran seutukunta
3
Lieksa
3
Etelae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
2
Imatra
2
Kemi-Tornion seutukunta
2
Kemi
1
Raahen seutukunta
1
Turun seutukunta
1
Varkaus
1
Show more
Show less
Townhouse
Clear all
190 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse
Naarajaervi, Finland
€ 32,000
Townhouse
Keitele, Finland
€ 15,000
Townhouse
Ahola, Finland
€ 33,000
Townhouse
Rautjaerven Asemanseutu, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Jaemsae, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Taivassalo, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Ilomanti, …
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Pie…
Townhouse
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Lieksa sells 1-k townhous…
Townhouse
Ranta-Haennilae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Saar…
Townhouse
Lounais-Pirkanmaan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Sastamala,…
Townhouse
Toholampi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a good one-bedro…
Townhouse
Nuutajaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Nuutajärvi area, U…
Townhouse
Hankasalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale 1- to townhouse …
Townhouse
Hammaslahti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Hammaslahti area o…
Townhouse
Teisko, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Maisansalo…
Townhouse
Lappajaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Lapp…
Townhouse
Oulainen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Inexpensive studio 35 m ²…
Townhouse
Rautavaara, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Rautavaara…
Townhouse
Kaersaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Vuolijoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Vuolijoki,…
Townhouse
Siikava, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Leppaevirta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Lepp…
Townhouse
Juva, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Spacious, renovated, cozy…
Townhouse
Oulainen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In a good housing partner…
Townhouse
Vilppula, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In a quiet residential ar…
Townhouse
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps registration on several owners!!! It is possible to conduct a transaction and pay i…
Townhouse
Eno, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Eno area, Joensuu,…
Townhouse
Eno, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Eno area, Joensuu,…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
7
Properties features in Mainland Finland, Finland
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map