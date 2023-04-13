Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Houses

Lake Houses for sale in Mainland Finland, Finland

Tampereen seutukunta
17
Ylae-Savon seutukunta
17
Porvoo
14
Imatran seutukunta
11
Mikkelin seutukunta
11
Kuopio sub-region
10
Pieksaemaeen seutukunta
10
Etelae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
9
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 room housein Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 room house
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms 95 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 150,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Tervola, Finland
4 room house
Tervola, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 79,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Viiala, Finland
3 room house
Viiala, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 649,000
Housein Vakkola, Finland
House
Vakkola, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 179,000
1 room Cottagein Kotkajaervi, Finland
1 room Cottage
Kotkajaervi, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 325,000
2 room housein Torvoila, Finland
2 room house
Torvoila, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 245,000
Contact your Habit representative for more information about this property.
3 room cottagein Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
3 room cottage
Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 239,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
7 room housein Valkeakoski, Finland
7 room house
Valkeakoski, Finland
12 Number of rooms 5 bath 1 414 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,280,000
Now a unique cultural-historical ensemble from Antinkärje in Valkeakoski is available. Antin…

Properties features in Mainland Finland, Finland

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir