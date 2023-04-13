Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Mainland Finland, Finland

Lahden seutukunta
3
Mikkelin seutukunta
3
Raahen seutukunta
3
Helsinki sub-region
2
Imatra
2
Imatran seutukunta
2
Porvoo
1
Porvoon seutukunta
1
20 properties total found
Cottagein Kangasniemi, Finland
Cottage
Kangasniemi, Finland
€ 38,000
Cottagein Ii, Finland
Cottage
Ii, Finland
Price on request
Cottagein Mervi, Finland
Cottage
Mervi, Finland
Price on request
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sipoo, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sipoo, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 118,000
1 room Cottagein Porvoo, Finland
1 room Cottage
Porvoo, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room Cottagein Uusikaupunki, Finland
1 room Cottage
Uusikaupunki, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
Cottagein Imatra, Finland
Cottage
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
1 room Cottagein Kotkajaervi, Finland
1 room Cottage
Kotkajaervi, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 325,000
Cottagein Puumala, Finland
Cottage
Puumala, Finland
Price on request
Cottagein Imatra, Finland
Cottage
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Cottagein Puumala, Finland
Cottage
Puumala, Finland
Price on request
Elite and very rare place!Calculation is possible in St. Petersburg !!!Perhaps a remote tran…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 142 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 499,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
3 room cottagein Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
3 room cottage
Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 239,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Hollola, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Hollola, Finland
2 Number of rooms 15 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 38,700
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room Cottagein Ranua, Finland
1 room Cottage
Ranua, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 59,000
Cottage with sauna by a forest pond in Ranua. This compact, well-maintained cottage has elec…
1 room Cottagein Vihti, Finland
1 room Cottage
Vihti, Finland
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 86,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Savonlinna, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Savonlinna, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 65,000
Cottage on its own site in Kerimyaki near golf.field. The beach is about 500 meters away. T…
1 room Cottagein Raahe, Finland
1 room Cottage
Raahe, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 119,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room Cottagein Pyhaejoki, Finland
1 room Cottage
Pyhaejoki, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 124,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Saloinen, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Saloinen, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 115,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site

