Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Apartments for sale

Lake Apartments for sale in Mainland Finland, Finland

Pori
36
Varkauden seutukunta
27
Pielisen Karjalan seutukunta
26
Imatran seutukunta
23
Imatra
22
Etelae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
21
Pieksaemaeen seutukunta
21
Vantaa
21
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 room apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 135,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
9 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
9 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
82 Number of rooms 28 bath 1 700 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 950,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Mainland Finland, Finland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir