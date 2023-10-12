Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Lohja, Finland

1 property total found
9 room house with fridge, with stove, with needs repair in Lohja, Finland
9 room house with fridge, with stove, with needs repair
Lohja, Finland
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Floor 1/2
€545,000
