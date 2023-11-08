Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Lieto

Residential properties for sale in Lieto, Finland

1 property total found
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Lieto, Finland
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Lieto, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€255,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir