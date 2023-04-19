Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Tampereen seutukunta
  6. Lempaeaelae

Residential properties for sale in Lempaeaelae, Finland

3 properties total found
2 room housein Lempaeaelae, Finland
2 room house
Lempaeaelae, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 159,000
4 room housein Lempaeaelae, Finland
4 room house
Lempaeaelae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 379,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Lempaeaelae, Finland
4 room house
Lempaeaelae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 137 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 420,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir