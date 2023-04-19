Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Lappeenrannan seutukunta
  6. Lemi

Residential properties for sale in Lemi, Finland

1 property total found
3 room housein Lemi, Finland
3 room house
Lemi, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 56,000
House in Lemi in Lappeenranta with three bedrooms, a bright spacious living room. House on o…
