Finland
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Finland
New houses in Finland
All new buildings in Finland
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Finland
Residential
Apartment in Finland
House in Finland
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Finland
Luxury Properties in Finland
Find an Agent in Finland
Real estate agencies in Finland
Agents in Finland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Finland
Restaurant
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Finland
Find an Agent in Finland
Real estate agencies in Finland
Agents in Finland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Finland
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Finland
Mainland Finland
Lapland
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Lapland, Finland
Kemi-Tornion seutukunta
30
Kemi
16
Tornio
13
Rovaniemen seutukunta
7
Itae-Lapin seutukunta
4
Kittilae
4
Rovaniemi
4
Sirkka
4
Tunturi-Lapin seutukunta
4
Kemijaervi
3
Keminmaa
1
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
45 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Apartment
Kemijaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kemi…
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Rytikari area, Kem…
2 room apartment
Kittilae, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 219,000
Apartment
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Rova…
Apartment
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Rovanie…
1 room apartment
Kittilae, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 195,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment
Saarenkylae, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Kemi, 2-be…
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Rytikari area, Kem…
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kemi…
Apartment
Kemijaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Kemijärvi sells 3-bed apa…
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Spacious one-bedroom apar…
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale one bedroom apar…
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! This house is located in …
Apartment
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Tornio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Torn…
1 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 129,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Kittilae, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 337,000
1 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 128,400
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Kemi, 2-be…
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Well-groomed, clean one-b…
1 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 79,990
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
2 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 67,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 277,586
Apartment
Keminmaa, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 129,000
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Lapland, Finland
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map