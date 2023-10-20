Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Lapinjaervi
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Lapinjaervi, Finland

1 property total found
3 room house with needs repair, with high speed internet access in Lapinjaervi, Finland
3 room house with needs repair, with high speed internet access
Lapinjaervi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€139,000
