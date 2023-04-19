Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Jaemsae

Residential properties for sale in Laenkipohja, Finland

5 properties total found
Townhousein Jaemsae, Finland
Townhouse
Jaemsae, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Jaemsae, Finland
Apartment
Jaemsae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Clean 3-bed apartment 70 …
Townhousein Jaemsae, Finland
Townhouse
Jaemsae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in Jä…
Apartmentin Jaemsae, Finland
Apartment
Jaemsae, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Jaemsae, Finland
Apartment
Jaemsae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! Clean, bright 2-bed apartmen…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir