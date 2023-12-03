Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kyroenmaan seutukunta, Finland

2 properties total found
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Laihia, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Laihia, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
€199,000
per month
5 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Laihia, Finland
5 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Laihia, Finland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/2
€147,000
per month
Properties features in Kyroenmaan seutukunta, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
