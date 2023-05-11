Show property on map Show properties list
  Finland
  Finland
  Mainland Finland
  Southern Finland

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Kymenlaakso, Finland

Kouvolan seutukunta
57
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta
49
Kotka
36
Kouvola
8
Jaala
5
Kuusankoski
5
Elimaeki
3
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Vuolenkoski, Finland
1 room apartment
Vuolenkoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 109,000

Properties features in Kymenlaakso, Finland

with sea view
cheap
luxury
