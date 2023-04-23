Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Kouvolan seutukunta
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland

Jaala
4
Elimaeki
1
Kouvola
1
Kuusankoski
1
13 properties total found
House in Ummeljoki, Finland
House
Ummeljoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Near the services of the …
House in Ummeljoki, Finland
House
Ummeljoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Myllykoski area, K…
4 room house in Siikava, Finland
4 room house
Siikava, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 395,000
House on the shores of Lake Pyhäjärvi in Yaala. Cove. Plot - 2850m2. Picturesque view from t…
House in Ummeljoki, Finland
House
Ummeljoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Myllykoski area, K…
Townhouse in Siikava, Finland
Townhouse
Siikava, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in…
Townhouse in Jokela, Finland
Townhouse
Jokela, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kou…
House in Keltti, Finland
House
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Voikkaa area, Kouv…
Townhouse in Siikava, Finland
Townhouse
Siikava, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in a …
House in Ummeljoki, Finland
House
Ummeljoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Myllykoski area, K…
Townhouse in Keltti, Finland
Townhouse
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in…
Townhouse in Siikava, Finland
Townhouse
Siikava, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Jaala, Kou…
House in Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
House
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Siikava, Finland
Townhouse
Siikava, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in a to…

Properties features in Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
