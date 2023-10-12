Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Kouvolan seutukunta
  5. Cottages

Lakefront Cottages for sale in Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland

Kouvola
3 room cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
3 room cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/2
€218,000

