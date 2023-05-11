Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Kouvolan seutukunta
  6. Apartments for sale

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland

Kouvola
1 room apartment in Vuolenkoski, Finland
1 room apartment
Vuolenkoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 109,000

