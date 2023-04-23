Finland
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Finland
New houses in Finland
All new buildings in Finland
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Finland
Residential
Apartment in Finland
House in Finland
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Finland
Luxury Properties in Finland
Find an Agent in Finland
Real estate agencies in Finland
Agents in Finland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Finland
Restaurant
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Finland
Find an Agent in Finland
Real estate agencies in Finland
Agents in Finland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Finland
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Finland
Mainland Finland
Southern Finland
Kouvolan seutukunta
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Kouvola
7
Kuusankoski
5
Elimaeki
2
Kausala
1
Apartment
Clear all
46 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Apartment
Kuninkaankylae, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartment
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Kouvola, 1…
Apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
7/6 Floor
€ 149,900
A brand new one-bedroom apartment of 44.5 m ² on the fifth floor of a house built in 2018 in…
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Kuusankoski area, …
Apartment
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kou…
Apartment
Pentinmaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Clean, simple studio apar…
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In good condition, next t…
Apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Kouvola, 2…
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartment
Ummeljoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Myllykoski area, K…
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Ummeljoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Inkeroinen…
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kou…
Apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in Ko…
Apartment
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Auction! One bedroom apartme…
Apartment
Hasunkulma, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kouv…
1 room apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 25,900
Apartment
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in Ko…
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartment
Ummeljoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartment
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Kouvola, 1-bed apartme…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map