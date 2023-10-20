Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland

Cottage 2 bedrooms with fridge, with stove, with вид на море in Pyhtaeae, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms with fridge, with stove, with вид на море
Pyhtaeae, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
€65,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hamina, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€150,000

