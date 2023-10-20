Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Kittilae, Finland

Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kittilae, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kittilae, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
€239,000
1 room Cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kittilae, Finland
1 room Cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kittilae, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
€69,000
