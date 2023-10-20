Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Kirkkonummi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Kirkkonummi, Finland

1 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with needs repair in Kirkkonummi, Finland
1 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with needs repair
Kirkkonummi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€119,000
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kirkkonummi, Finland
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kirkkonummi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 6/7
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€202,900
2 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Kirkkonummi, Finland
2 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Kirkkonummi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€199,000
