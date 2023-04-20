Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland
  5. Savonlinnan seutukunta
  6. Kerimaeki

Residential properties for sale in Kerimaeki, Finland

2 properties total found
Apartmentin Kerimaeki, Finland
Apartment
Kerimaeki, Finland
€ 14,900
Townhousein Kerimaeki, Finland
Townhouse
Kerimaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Savo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir