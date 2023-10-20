Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kempele, Finland

6 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Kempele, Finland
6 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€169,000
5 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kempele, Finland
5 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€445,000
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kempele, Finland
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€365,000
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kempele, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€398,000
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kempele, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€419,000
4 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Kempele, Finland
4 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€119,000
