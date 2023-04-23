Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Lapland
  5. Kemi-Tornion seutukunta
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Kemi-Tornion seutukunta, Finland

Tornio
5
Kemi
4
Tervola
4
Keminmaa
3
Simo
2
Karunki
1
House To archive
Clear all
23 properties total found
House in Simo, Finland
House
Simo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kemi…
2 room house in Tervola, Finland
2 room house
Tervola, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 297,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House in Kemi, Finland
House
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In a quiet location in Ke…
3 room house in Yli-Raumo, Finland
3 room house
Yli-Raumo, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 132,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house in Kylaejoki, Finland
4 room house
Kylaejoki, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 172 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 230,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House in Keminmaa, Finland
House
Keminmaa, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
House in Tervola, Finland
House
Tervola, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 59,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house in Yli-Raumo, Finland
4 room house
Yli-Raumo, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 141 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 50,000
3 room house in Kylaejoki, Finland
3 room house
Kylaejoki, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 183 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 146,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Tervola, Finland
3 room house
Tervola, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 45,000
4 room house in Tervola, Finland
4 room house
Tervola, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 109,000
4 room house in Sihtuuna, Finland
4 room house
Sihtuuna, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 129,000
3 room house in Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 109,000
3 room house in Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 123 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 59,000
House in Keminmaa, Finland
House
Keminmaa, Finland
Price on request
3 room house in Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House in Tornio, Finland
House
Tornio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale log house 120 m …
House in Kemi, Finland
House
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Buy, get a visa for all family members and calmly go to Finland and throughout Europe!!! Per…
House in Keminmaa, Finland
House
Keminmaa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
Townhouse in Simo, Finland
Townhouse
Simo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! In the Simo area, 2-k townho…

Properties features in Kemi-Tornion seutukunta, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir