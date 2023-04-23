Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Lapland
  5. Kemi-Tornion seutukunta

Residential properties for sale in Kemi-Tornion seutukunta, Finland

Kemi
26
Tornio
18
Tervola
4
Keminmaa
3
Simo
2
Karunki
1
58 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 room apartment
Kemi, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 129,000
House in Simo, Finland
House
Simo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Rytikari area, Kem…
Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kemi…
2 room house in Tervola, Finland
2 room house
Tervola, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kemi…
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kem…
3 room house in Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 297,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Kemi, 2-be…
House in Kemi, Finland
House
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In a quiet location in Ke…
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Rytikari area, Kem…
3 room house in Yli-Raumo, Finland
3 room house
Yli-Raumo, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 132,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Kemi, 2-be…
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale one bedroom apar…
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! This house is located in …
Apartment in Tornio, Finland
Apartment
Tornio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Torn…
4 room house in Kylaejoki, Finland
4 room house
Kylaejoki, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 172 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 230,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 129,000
1 room apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 128,400
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Kemi, 2-be…
House in Keminmaa, Finland
House
Keminmaa, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kemi…
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Kemi, 1 ap…
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Well-groomed, clean one-b…
Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
House in Tervola, Finland
House
Tervola, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 59,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house in Yli-Raumo, Finland
4 room house
Yli-Raumo, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 141 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 50,000
3 room house in Kylaejoki, Finland
3 room house
Kylaejoki, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 183 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 146,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 79,990

Properties features in Kemi-Tornion seutukunta, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
