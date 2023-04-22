Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Lapland
  5. Kemi-Tornion seutukunta
  6. Kemi

Residential properties for sale in Kemi, Finland

27 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 room apartment
Kemi, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 129,000
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kemi…
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
House in Kemi, Finland
House
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Rytikari area, Kem…
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kemi…
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Spacious one-bedroom apar…
House in Kemi, Finland
House
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! This house is located in …
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Kemi, 2-be…
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
House in Kemi, Finland
House
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in…
Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Well-groomed and practica…
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kem…
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 room apartment
Kemi, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 80,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Convenient one-bedroom ap…
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Kemi, 3-be…
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in…
House in Kemi, Finland
House
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Buy, get a visa for all family members and calmly go to Finland and throughout Europe!!! Per…
Apartment in Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! In the very center of Kemi, …
