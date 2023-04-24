Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland
  5. Kehys-Kainuun seutukunta
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Kehys-Kainuun seutukunta, Finland

Kuhmo
1
Puolanka
1
Suomussalmi
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse in Suomussalmi, Finland
Townhouse
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Puolanka, Finland
Townhouse
Puolanka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!!One bedroom apartment in Puol…
Townhouse in Kuhmo, Finland
Townhouse
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! In the city of Kuhmo, 1-k to…

Properties features in Kehys-Kainuun seutukunta, Finland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir