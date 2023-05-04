Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland
  5. Ylivieskan seutukunta
  6. Kalajoki

Residential properties for sale in Kalajoki, Finland

1 property total found
8 room house in Mehtaekylae, Finland
8 room house
Mehtaekylae, Finland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 230,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir