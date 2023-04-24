Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland
  5. Kajaanin seutukunta
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Kajaanin seutukunta, Finland

Kajaani
1
Ristijaervi
1
Vuolijoki
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse in Vuolijoki, Finland
Townhouse
Vuolijoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Vuolijoki,…
Townhouse in Ristijaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Ristijaervi, Finland
Price on request
¡Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by power !!! In the city of Ristij & alu…

Properties features in Kajaanin seutukunta, Finland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go