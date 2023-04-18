Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland
  5. Kajaanin seutukunta
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Kajaani, Finland

Vuolijoki
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhousein Vuolijoki, Finland
Townhouse
Vuolijoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Vuolijoki,…

Properties features in Kajaani, Finland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir