Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland
  5. Kajaanin seutukunta
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kajaani, Finland

Otanmaeki
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Apartmentin Kajaanin seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Kajaanin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Kajaani, 2…
Apartmentin Otanmaeki, Finland
Apartment
Otanmaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Otanmäki area, Kaj…
Apartmentin Kajaanin seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Kajaanin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Otanmaeki, Finland
Apartment
Otanmaeki, Finland
Price on request
¡Buy, get a visa for all family members and go quietly to Finland and all of Europe!¡Perhaps…

Properties features in Kajaani, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir