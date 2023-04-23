Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Kokkolan seutukunta
  6. Kaelviae

Residential properties for sale in Kaelviae, Finland

1 property total found
House in Kaelviae, Finland
House
Kaelviae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!!House for permanent residence…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir