Houses for sale in Jaervenpaeae, Finland

4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jaervenpaeae, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€419,000
3 room house with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Jaervenpaeae, Finland
3 room house with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/3
€218,000
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jaervenpaeae, Finland
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€379,000
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jaervenpaeae, Finland
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€398,000
