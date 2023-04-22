Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Jaervenpaeae, Finland

1 room apartment in Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 room apartment
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 99,000
1 room apartment in Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 room apartment
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 69,000
1 room apartment in Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 room apartment
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 129,900
1 room apartment in Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 room apartment
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
1 room apartment in Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 room apartment
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 129,000
1 room apartment in Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 room apartment
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 49,000
