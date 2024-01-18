Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Jaemsae
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Jaemsae, Finland

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jaemsae, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jaemsae, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
A well-maintained holiday home in Himos ski resort. Golf course and ski resort just few hund…
€248,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir