  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Itae-Lapin seutukunta
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Itae-Lapin seutukunta, Finland

Kemijaervi
1 room Cottage with stove, with needs repair, with меблирована полностью in Kemijaervi, Finland
1 room Cottage with stove, with needs repair, with меблирована полностью
Kemijaervi, Finland
Rooms 3
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€72,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kemijaervi, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kemijaervi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Unique log cabin in an amazing location with stunning forest views from the living room wind…
€129,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Kemijaervi, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Kemijaervi, Finland
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
Now on sale is a beautiful 2-bedroom ski cabin made of pine logs in a great location. The ch…
€98,000
3 room cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kemijaervi, Finland
3 room cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kemijaervi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€129,000
1 room Cottage in good condition, with fridge, with меблирована полностью in Kemijaervi, Finland
1 room Cottage in good condition, with fridge, with меблирована полностью
Kemijaervi, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€124,000

