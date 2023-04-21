Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Imatran seutukunta
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Imatran seutukunta, Finland

Imatra
3
Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage in Imatra, Finland
Cottage
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Cottage in Imatra, Finland
Cottage
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Cottage in Imatra, Finland
Cottage
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
In the city of Imatra, a cabin is sold on the shores of Lake Saimaa, with an area of 77 m ² …

Properties features in Imatran seutukunta, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir