Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Imatran seutukunta
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Imatran seutukunta, Finland

Imatra
25
Simpele
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
26 properties total found
Apartment in Simpele, Finland
Apartment
Simpele, Finland
€ 10,409
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
€ 30,000
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Near the center of Vuokse…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Imat…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Imatra, 1-…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Imatra, 2-bed apartmen…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Imatra, the Sienimäki …
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Imatra, Rajapatsas dis…
1 room apartment in Imatra, Finland
1 room apartment
Imatra, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 22,900
One bedroom apartment in Imatra. The apartment is located in a quiet and green area. The apa…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Im…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Ready to move in a clean …
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Vuoksenniska area,…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! A three-room apartment in Im…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in I…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In a solid stone house fo…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! In the city of Imatra, Vuoks…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Buy, get a visa for all family members and go quietly to Finland and all of Europe !!!Perhap…

Properties features in Imatran seutukunta, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir