Residential properties for sale in Iitti, Finland

3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Floor 1/1
€185,000
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
4 room house with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
4 room house with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Floor 1/3
€148,000
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
€169,000
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English

Properties features in Iitti, Finland

Mir