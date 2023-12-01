Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hyvinkaeae, Finland

3 properties total found
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hyvinkaeae, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hyvinkaeae, Finland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/2
€348,000
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hyvinkaeae, Finland
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hyvinkaeae, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
€103,500
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
1 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Hyvinkaeae, Finland
1 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Hyvinkaeae, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/2
€49,000
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
