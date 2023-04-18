Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Lahden seutukunta
  6. Hollola
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Hollola, Finland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Apartmentin Hollola, Finland
Apartment
Hollola, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Hollola, Finland
Apartment
Hollola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Holl…
1 room apartmentin Hollola, Finland
1 room apartment
Hollola, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 58,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir