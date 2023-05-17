Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Helsinki sub-region
  6. Townhouses

Lakefront Townhouses for sale in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Tervola, Finland
House
Tervola, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 59,000
Apartment in Pudasjaervi, Finland
Apartment
Pudasjaervi, Finland
Price on request
House in Karhi, Finland
House
Karhi, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Yloejaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Yloejaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Clean and compact studio …
3 room house in Viiala, Finland
3 room house
Viiala, Finland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 649,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Kaskela, Finland
1 room apartment
Kaskela, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 164,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa Villa in Helsinki, Finland
Villa Villa
Helsinki, Finland
Area 450 m²
€ 1,322,188
Finland suburb of Helsinki Exceptional villa in nature Villa without neighbors, in the fores…
Apartment in Sinilaehde, Finland
Apartment
Sinilaehde, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Hai…
House in Kemi, Finland
House
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Buy, get a visa for all family members and calmly go to Finland and throughout Europe!!! Per…
House in Varkaus, Finland
House
Varkaus, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! In the city of Varkaus, near…
Townhouse in Virtasalmi, Finland
Townhouse
Virtasalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Virtasal…
Apartment in Suonenjoki, Finland
Apartment
Suonenjoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Suonenjoki…

Properties features in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go