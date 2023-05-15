Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Helsinki sub-region
  6. Houses

Lakefront Houses for sale in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

Tuusula
3
Vantaa
3
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room house in Siippoo, Finland
3 room house
Siippoo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 565,000

Properties features in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir