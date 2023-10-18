Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Hamina, Finland

8 properties total found
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hamina, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€228,000
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hamina, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/3
Now there is a real gem of private houses. This home, which was renovated in 2006-2008, offe…
€290,000
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hamina, Finland
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
€88,000
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hamina, Finland
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€125,000
House in Hamina, Finland
House
Hamina, Finland
Price on request
2 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Hamina, Finland
2 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€89,000
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hamina, Finland
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€89,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hamina, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€150,000
